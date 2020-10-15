Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Raised to C$6.10 at Eight Capital

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Rupert Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of RUP stock opened at C$5.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.70 million and a PE ratio of -160.88. Rupert Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

In other Rupert Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,681,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,249,900. Insiders have sold a total of 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $227,915 in the last ninety days.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

