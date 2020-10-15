Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE LIO opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 million and a P/E ratio of -70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 23.27 and a quick ratio of 23.01. Lion One Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$2.66.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.