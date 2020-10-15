Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE LIO opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 million and a P/E ratio of -70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 23.27 and a quick ratio of 23.01. Lion One Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$2.66.
Lion One Metals Company Profile
