First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

