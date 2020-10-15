K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. K92 Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.16.

KNT opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 33.82.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.4673157 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$862,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,014,000. Also, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns -76,500 shares in the company, valued at C($511,096.50). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

