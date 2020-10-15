Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Drops By 68.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FNK stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $36.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

