Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Drops By 68.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FNK stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $36.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.
