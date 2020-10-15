White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target Raised to C$3.20 at Eight Capital

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.20 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:WGO opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 million and a PE ratio of -102.22. White Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$1.34.

White Gold (CVE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that White Gold will post -0.0206742 earnings per share for the current year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. As of March 1, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 22,040 quartz claims across 35 properties covering approximately 439,000 hectares located in the Yukon's white gold district in Canada.

