Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) PT Raised to C$0.90

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.83.

Get Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) alerts:

LXE stock opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.84.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.0196923 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 90,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,441,441.30.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.