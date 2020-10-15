First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 246.8% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of FCAL opened at $52.74 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
