First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 246.8% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of FCAL opened at $52.74 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 47,356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

