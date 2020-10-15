Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FS KKR Capital (FSK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) recently:

10/13/2020 – FS KKR Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

10/5/2020 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

10/2/2020 – FS KKR Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/1/2020 – FS KKR Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/23/2020 – FS KKR Capital is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – FS KKR Capital is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

8/19/2020 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.21%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,396,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,008,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 72.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 177,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

