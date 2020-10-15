Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CVE:GBR opened at C$15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.41. Great Bear Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.03.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Bear Resources will post -0.1079048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

