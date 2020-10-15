Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on F. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.09 ($14.22).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 52-week high of €9.08 ($10.68).

