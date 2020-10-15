First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 75.5% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $39.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.
