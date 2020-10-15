Isoenergy (CVE:ISO) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities set a C$2.00 price target on Isoenergy (CVE:ISO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ISO opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. Isoenergy has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 10.87 and a quick ratio of 10.17.
About Isoenergy
