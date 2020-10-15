Isoenergy (CVE:ISO) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities set a C$2.00 price target on Isoenergy (CVE:ISO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ISO opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. Isoenergy has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 10.87 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

About Isoenergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

