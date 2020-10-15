FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.14

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $275.14 and last traded at $274.33, with a volume of 67584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

Get FedEx alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.17, for a total value of $1,981,156.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $17,812,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.