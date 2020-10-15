MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.10

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 68952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.

About MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

