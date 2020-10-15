Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.99

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.99 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 154584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,248. 71.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

