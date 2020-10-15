Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.00

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 242427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $572,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $52,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,686,644 shares of company stock worth $102,580,123 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 182,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $589,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 229,931 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.