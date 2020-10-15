China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.78

China Railway Construction Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Railway Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations.

