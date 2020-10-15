Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.50

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 2300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 2.37.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

