Head to Head Analysis: Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) vs. Exelixis (OTCMKTS:EXEL)

Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Deltagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Deltagen and Exelixis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deltagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exelixis $967.78 million 7.53 $321.01 million $1.02 23.12

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Deltagen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deltagen and Exelixis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deltagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelixis 0 3 9 0 2.75

Exelixis has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Exelixis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Deltagen.

Profitability

This table compares Deltagen and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deltagen N/A N/A N/A Exelixis 28.21% 16.40% 14.68%

Summary

Exelixis beats Deltagen on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deltagen

Deltagen, Inc. provides drug discovery tools and services to the biopharmaceutical industry and to the academic research community in the United States. The company offers a suite of programs designed to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery, including access to biological models, as well as small-molecule and secreted protein drug targets. It also provides target validation data in the areas of immunology and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Invenra, Inc., StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

