Contrasting Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) & Braskem (OTCMKTS:BAK)

Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Image Chain Group and Braskem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Chain Group $1.36 million 37.77 -$2.92 million N/A N/A Braskem $12.72 billion 0.24 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -4.48

Image Chain Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Image Chain Group and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 3 0 0 2.00

Braskem has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.24%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than Image Chain Group.

Risk & Volatility

Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Image Chain Group and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A Braskem -19.50% -962.43% -13.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Image Chain Group

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

