Comparing Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Armstrong Flooring and Core Molding Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 0 2 1 0 2.33 Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong Flooring presently has a consensus target price of $3.45, suggesting a potential downside of 22.12%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Core Molding Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $626.30 million 0.15 -$58.50 million ($1.57) -2.82 Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.25 -$15.22 million N/A N/A

Core Molding Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong Flooring.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -12.85% -19.22% -9.98% Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71%

Risk & Volatility

Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies beats Armstrong Flooring on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

