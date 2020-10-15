Critical Analysis: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) vs. Inhibitor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Inhibitor Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -268.67% Incyte -8.00% -8.06% -5.94%

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Incyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Incyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Incyte 0 10 13 0 2.57

Incyte has a consensus price target of $102.53, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Incyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Incyte $2.16 billion 9.46 $446.91 million $2.23 41.86

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

Incyte beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia and refractory myelofibrosis. In addition, the company engages in the development of itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naïve acute and chronic GVHD, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, as well as a pivotal program for solid tumors with driver activations of FGF/FGFR. Further, it is involved in developing INCMGA0012 that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer. Additionally, the company develops Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Innovent Biologics, Inc., as well as BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. for treating cancer. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.