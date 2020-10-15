BidaskClub Lowers National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) to Sell

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
National Western Life Group stock opened at $193.00 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.48.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
