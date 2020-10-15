BidaskClub Lowers National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) to Sell

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $193.00 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.48.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 318.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

