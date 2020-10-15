Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Short Interest Up 333.0% in September

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 333.0% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

