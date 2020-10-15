Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ERYP opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.22. Erytech Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

