Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NASDAQ:EMCF opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Emclaire Financial has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Emclaire Financial worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emclaire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Emclaire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

