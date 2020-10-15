NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTGR. ValuEngine raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BWS Financial boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.86 million, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $38,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $155,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,860 shares of company stock worth $7,116,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

