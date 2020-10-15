iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $62.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61.

