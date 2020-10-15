iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $62.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head to Head Survey: Unifi versus Fortran
Head to Head Survey: Unifi versus Fortran
Aurora Cannabis & Its Competitors Critical Contrast
Aurora Cannabis & Its Competitors Critical Contrast
Head-To-Head Review: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals versus Its Peers
Head-To-Head Review: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals versus Its Peers
Comparing Aphria and Its Competitors
Comparing Aphria and Its Competitors
Head to Head Contrast: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals vs. Its Competitors
Head to Head Contrast: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals vs. Its Competitors
Financial Analysis: Cheniere Energy Partners vs. Its Peers
Financial Analysis: Cheniere Energy Partners vs. Its Peers


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report