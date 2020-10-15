-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.