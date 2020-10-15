Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

