Reviewing ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) and The Competition

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ: CLPT) is one of 158 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ClearPoint Neuro to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

7.3% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -55.27% -176.52% -36.06% ClearPoint Neuro Competitors -681.91% -1,382.43% -24.75%

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro’s peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro Competitors 1333 4232 6919 401 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 8.26%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million -$5.54 million -15.00 ClearPoint Neuro Competitors $1.25 billion $127.54 million -12.00

ClearPoint Neuro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro peers beat ClearPoint Neuro on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.