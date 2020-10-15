$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 20,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.