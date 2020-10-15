Short Interest in Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Drops By 73.3%

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DOGZ opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Dogness International has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.
About Dogness International
