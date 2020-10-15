Short Interest in Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Drops By 73.3%

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DOGZ opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Dogness International has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

About Dogness International

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

