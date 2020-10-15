Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 28.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

