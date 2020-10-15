Organogenesis’ (ORGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 164.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORGO. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of ORGO opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.30. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

