Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cohu reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million.

COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 158,889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $2,589,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohu by 149.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cohu by 207.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 190,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 128,821 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

