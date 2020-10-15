Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $16.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.051 dividend. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th.

