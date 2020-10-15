$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Plymouth Ind Re reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Get Plymouth Ind Re alerts:

NASDAQ PLYM opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Ind Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Ind Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.