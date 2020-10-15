WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 122.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

DGRE opened at $24.94 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.