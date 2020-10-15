BidaskClub Downgrades Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Hold

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OSMT stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.