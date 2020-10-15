Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $570.00 Price Target

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $570.00 target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.56.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $541.45 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $238.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

