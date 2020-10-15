Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $352.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.82. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

