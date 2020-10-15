Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.80. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $130,629,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $30,249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,873,000.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

