Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.93 million, a PE ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.50.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,376 shares of company stock worth $898,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 236,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

