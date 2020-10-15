BidaskClub Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

MGRC opened at $64.94 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,686.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 531,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

