BidaskClub Downgrades LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Sell

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LYFT has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LYFT will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $273,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $870,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LYFT by 130.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth $2,058,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LYFT by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in LYFT by 109.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 158,548 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

