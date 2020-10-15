Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liquidity Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of LQDT opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $346.58 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.16. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

