Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNT. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

