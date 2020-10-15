Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KFRC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

KFRC stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $820.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kforce by 212.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth about $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kforce by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

